Metro Police seizes 5,000 pounds of illegal fireworks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Metro Police seized 5,000 pounds of illegal fireworks over the course of a weekend, according to a post on X on Thursday evening.

🚨 NEW VIDEO: LVMPD & fire partners showcased 5,000 lbs. of illegal fireworks seized. Capt. Riddle says officers will work 12-hr shifts July 4 to keep you safe. Only “Safe & Sane” fireworks are legal June 28–July 4. Report at https://t.co/AI2V5SLicA. You light it 💥 We write it. pic.twitter.com/7Gk8h2swVh — LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) June 26, 2025

Captain Jonathan Riddle from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says they've established several strategic points around the valley to stop and conduct surveillance on individuals bringing in illegal fireworks.

Metro warns against the use of illegal fireworks.

"Fireworks are unpredictable. That's why they're explosions. You can't account for where the spark goes," said Riddle.

Only "safe and sane" fireworks are allowed from June 28 to July 4.

Officers will be working 12-hour shifts throughout the valley on July 4.

You can report illegal fireworks at this website here.