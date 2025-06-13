Metro Police seek public's help in Las Vegas Strip shooting that killed content creators

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Metro Police are asking for the public's help in obtaining video of the suspect involved in the Las Vegas Strip shooting that took place in front of the Bellagio Fountains on Sunday, June 8, at around 10:40 p.m.

41-year-old YouTube streamer Manuel "Manny" Ruiz is suspected of shooting and killing content creators 44-year-old Rodney Finley and his wife, 43-year-old Tanisha Finley.

911 calls from livestreamed shooting reveal more about the chaos on the Las Vegas Strip

Police are asking for any video footage from cell phones, tablets, vehicle dashcams or business security systems from the area and time of the shooting.

Officials have provided an image of Ruiz at the time of the murder.

Anyone with video or information on this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers @CrimeStoppersNV.