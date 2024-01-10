Watch Now
Metro police investigating 'suspicious death' of man found inside Strip hotel room

Posted at 11:45 AM, Jan 10, 2024
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The "suspicious" death of a 47-year-old man on the Las Vegas Strip is now being investigated by Metro as a homicide.

Homicide detectives were made aware of the death, which occurred in late October in the 3000 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard. Medical personnel responded to the scene after receiving a call for service regarding a male — later identified as 47-year-old Christopher Tapp —suffering from injuries that were the "result of a purported accident," according to police.

Tapp was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

A preliminary investigation would reveal that Tapp was involved in an altercation inside a hotel room before he was located.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office has since ruled Tapp’s death as homicide as a result of blunt force trauma to the head.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

