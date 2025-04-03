Metro arrests man suspected of making threats to Nevada's Jewish community

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Local police were alerted about a series of online threats targeting the Jewish community on Wednesday, March 12.

The Las Vegas Metro Police Department's Counter Terrorism Section was able to identify the suspect and brought them into custody without incident.

There were no specific threats to institutions or locations and there is no immediate threat to the community.

The SCN, Jewish Nevada and the ADL worked closely to protect the community and aid in the arrest of the suspect.