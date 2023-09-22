Mesquite police officer exposed to fentanyl during Thursday night arrest

MESQUITE (KTNV) — A Mesquite police officer has been released from the hospital after being exposed to fentanyl while making a traffic stop on Thursday night.

According to the Mesquite Police Department, the officer stopped a vehicle near West Mesquite Boulevard and Thistle Street after he observed several traffic violations. While talking with the driver, the officer saw "signs of illegal drug activity."

Police instructed the driver, later identified as 48-year-old Adam Smith from Washington, Utah, to get out of the vehicle so they could look inside. That's when Smith took off running. Police were able to take him into custody quickly but Smith told officers he had taken fentanyl while he was running away.

An officer then spotted a small bag on the ground with powder inside that looked like fentanyl. Before collecting it as evidence, police said the officer took steps to protect himself. However, shortly after coming in contact with the drug, the officer started to "feel the symptoms of exposure."

Other officers on the scene gave him Narcan to stabilize him until the officer could get medical attention. He was given a second dose of Narcan by Mesquite Fire Rescue officials before being taken to the hospital. The officer was monitored and released from the hospital several hours later.

Investigators said they also found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia at the scene.

According to police, Smith was arrested and is facing several charges including felony possession of fentanyl, felony possession of methamphetamine, gross misdemeanor attempted destruction of evidence, misdemeanor obstructing an officer, and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.