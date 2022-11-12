Member of Southern Nevada Honor Flight retells his story in honor of Veterans Day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Every year, U.S. Army veteran Henry Robinson says Veteran's Day takes him back to a time he hopes no one will ever forget.

On Nov. 11, Robinson says he takes time to reflect on the friends he made and the family he created during his military service and those he wasn't able to say goodbye to.

"You have to stop and think about all of the people that didn't come home,” said Robinson.

Last year, Robinson joined current members of the Southern Nevada Honor Flight to have dinner at the Pacific Diner in Henderson, where they shared stories.

“You think about all the people that sacrificed, so you could be an American and enjoy your freedom,” Robinson said. “You know, it's not free.”

While having dinner, Robinson shared stories of his service during World War II with the members of the Southern Nevada Honor Flight.

"I served in Kentucky, that's where I got that accent," Robinson said.

Robinson served from 1943 to 1946 as an Army Private First Class with the 11th Armored Division, heading overseas to fight in the Battle of Bastogne.

As the number of remaining World War II veterans is becoming less and less every day, Robinson says reminiscing about his service and his fellow servicemembers becomes more important every year.

After dinner, Robinson says he knew immediately that he had to join the Southern Nevada Honor Flight on their journey to the nation's capital. A trip, Robinson says, that took him back in time.

Today, Robinson says his wounds have remained open, but are being healed by the love he receives from his community every day.