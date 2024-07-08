Meet 'Hufflepuff', the traveling courtroom therapy dog

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — He is known as the "nicest-most chill dog in the United States," and he may be coming to a city near you.

Meet "Hufflepuff", a certified therapy and courtroom dog who is set to begin a promotional tour across the country starting July 15.

Courtroom Critters

Courtroom Critters is a non-profit that trains therapy dogs into becoming certified courtroom dogs like Hufflepuff.

They said certified courtroom dogs help victims, survivors, and witnesses by reducing stress, anxiety, and making a more comfortable environment for people to speak out in court—especially if they experienced trauma.

Courtroom Critters said Hufflepuff is a perfect example of what a certified courtroom dog is capable of.

But Hufflepuff isn't the only one who goes through professional training. So do the owners and handlers, who undergo extensive training in courtroom processes and dealing with victims of traumatic crimes.

“We need the handlers to know what they will be seeing and hearing – and we want them to have compassion. Also, it is important for them to keep their own mental health well during these extremely traumatic cases,” said Stephani Preston Loffredo, the founder of Courtroom Critters.

Among the team at Courtroom Critters is lead trainer Janet Edberg, a certified American Kennel Club member, and trainer Darlene Barzideh, who works with children and teaches courses on how to approach a dog.

In 2021, the American Bar Association approved Resolution 101A, which urges federal, state, local, territorial and tribal jurisdictions to permit specially trained facility dogs in the courtroom to assist victims and witnesses during court proceedings.

The resolution also emphasizes the welfare of the dogs like Hufflepuff.

"These canines work long hours and absorb much of the stress and negative energy from the victims/witnesses," the resolution states.

But despite the resolution's approval, Courtroom Critters said there's still much debate to get total access in the court for certified courtroom dogs.

This is where Hufflepuff and his handlers hope to bridge the gap by traveling the country to share stories, skills, and to educate the public on the world of therapy dogs.