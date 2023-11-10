Mecum Auctions returning to Las Vegas ahead of Las Vegas Grand Prix with 1,000-car event

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This weekend, car enthusiasts and racing fans can explore vehicles as the world's largest collector car auction company returns to Las Vegas.

Over 1,000 American muscle cars, classics, corvettes, exotics, trucks, and hot rods will grace the auction block from Nov. 9 - 11 at Mecum Auctions, the world's largest collector car auction company.

The auction is open to the public, and CEO David Majors says this event is more than just an auction; it's an overall experience.

“We probably have 20 thousand people through the gates over the three days, and 90 percent of those 20 thousand people aren’t coming to buy or sell a car. They’re coming to see thousands of cars in a beautiful car show and maybe look at something in their history,” said the CEO, David Majors.

Doors open Thursday through Saturday at 8 a.m. Auctions start at 10 a.m.

General admission is $20 if purchased online in advance and $30 at the door, with complimentary entry for children 12 and younger.