Mechanical defect could have led to crash involving Las Vegas police officer

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman has been arrested after crashing into a police officer and another person at a convenience store on Tuesday night.

According to Las Vegas police, the incident happened at 6:25 p.m. near Boulder Highway and S. Lamb Boulevard.

A motorcycle officer was talking to someone in the parking lot of a convenience store.

That's when a 2007 Toyota Sienna van, that was traveling westbound on Lamb at a high rate of speed, left the road and went into the parking lot, hitting the officer and the person they were talking to. Officers said the Toyota van may have "experienced a mechanical defect" before entering the parking lot.

The officer was taken to University Medical Center to be treated for moderate injuries. The other pedestrian was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with serious injuries.

On Tuesday night, police said the driver was arrested and impairment is believed to be a factor in the crash. However, on Wednesday morning, police clarified the situation and said the driver did not show signs of impairment and cooperated with the investigation.