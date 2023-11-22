Meals for Hundreds: Las Vegas Rescue Mission's annual Thanksgiving event feeds 750

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thanks to the Las Vegas Rescue Mission, hundreds across the valley will enjoy a warm meal on Wednesday night as part of its annual Thanksgiving event.

The rescue mission aims to provide meals for those in need, serving 750 individuals. The shelter plans to offer a traditional Thanksgiving meal featuring turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, and cranberry sauce.

“We open the doors at 4:00 and will run this meal until 6:30. It's available for everyone in our shelter and recovery program, but the doors are open for anyone else who wants to come in,” said Director of Development Heather Williams.

The annual Thanksgiving meal will be held on Wednesday, November 22, from 4:00 to 6:30 p.m. at 480 W Bonanza Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89106.