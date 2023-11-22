Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Meals for Hundreds: Las Vegas Rescue Mission's annual Thanksgiving event feeds 750

Our Shakeria Hawkins takes us inside the Las Vegas Mission Rescue's annual Thanksgiving Day event, which fed 750 valley residents this year.
Thanksgiving Turkey
Posted at 1:51 PM, Nov 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-22 16:51:24-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thanks to the Las Vegas Rescue Mission, hundreds across the valley will enjoy a warm meal on Wednesday night as part of its annual Thanksgiving event.

The rescue mission aims to provide meals for those in need, serving 750 individuals. The shelter plans to offer a traditional Thanksgiving meal featuring turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, gravy, and cranberry sauce.

“We open the doors at 4:00 and will run this meal until 6:30. It's available for everyone in our shelter and recovery program, but the doors are open for anyone else who wants to come in,” said Director of Development Heather Williams.

The annual Thanksgiving meal will be held on Wednesday, November 22, from 4:00 to 6:30 p.m. at 480 W Bonanza Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89106.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH