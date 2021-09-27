Mayor Carolyn Goodman supports 2024 Republican National Convention in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman says Las Vegas would be the best place for the Republican National Convention in 2024.

Monday, the city of Las Vegas released Goodman's response after a Republic National Committee inquiry.

Representatives with the city say RNC leadership sent a letter to the mayor asking if Las Vegas is interested in being one of the few sites being considered for that next national convention.

“To me, this request is not about politics, it’s about bringing millions of dollars in convention business back to our local economy,” Goodman said. “No one does conventions and conferences better than Las Vegas does, and our community is ready for this major economic boost.”

Formal bids to the RNC are due no later than Dec. 1, 2021, for the three-day convention, which will take place in the summer of 2024.

The RNC sent letters to select mayors in the nation asking about interest in being the site of the 2024 national convention, and Goodman did not hesitate to express support from Las Vegas, according to the city.

With over 155,000 hotel rooms in close proximity to each other and current tech-savvy technology convention spaces, the mayor believes few cities can compete.

Goodman anticipates the Democratic National Committee will also be in contact for holding their national convention in Las Vegas and would be most welcome as well.

National political conventions have projected positive economic impacts of about $200 million to the hosting cities, according to the city.