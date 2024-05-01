'May the Science Be With You' returns to Las Vegas Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A free, family-friendly event that explores science through the lens of Star Wars returns to Las Vegas on Thursday.

'May the Science Be With You' is hosted in collaboration between the Atomic Museum and the Desert Research Institute (DRI).

Attendees will get to experience science demonstrations, activities like Padawan training, and more! Food trucks and community partner booths will also be on-site.

Desert Research Institute Families will get to experience hands-on science demos at Thursday's event.

"We really try to make it as interactive as possible so we have a lot of STEM and STEAM activities for families to engage in," Shawna Witt, DRI STEM Education Coordinator, said.

Engineering tools kids will get to explore include snap circuits and a remote controlled model rover.

"Everybody loves Star Wars, right? So this is a great way to get down here and meet some Star Wars characters, have a bit of fun and maybe learn something new," Matt Malinowski, Atomic Museum Director of Education, said.

The event is part of the Las Vegas Science & Technology Festival. It runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 755 E. Flamingo Road.

The Atomic Museum is also offering half-priced admission to museum exhibits.