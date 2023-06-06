'Mattress Mack' to be honored at Jockeys and Jeans event at Caesars Palace

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Jim McIngvale, also known as Mattress Mack, will receive a new honor when he comes to Las Vegas this month. That's because the volunteer group Jockeys and Jeans is honoring him as its Person of the Year.

In addition to being known as a major bettor, he's also a Thoroughbred owner and breeder.

"I love horse racing," McIngvale said. "It's an industry founded on hope, hope for a better today and hope for a better tomorrow. But I think it has to change and I believe it will."

He also also supported the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund for years. The organization said to date, the fund has been able to raise more than $2.6 million to help 60 jockeys who suffered career-ending injuries.

"Jockeys risk their lives every day they race," McIngvale said. "I think they need to be appreciated for the skills they bring to the sport. They make split-second decisions and are judged for those decisions. I think they deserve better medical care and should have a pension to help them after they retire like NFL players. I think they are racing's superstars."

At least 16 Hall of Fame riders are scheduled to attend this year's event including Edgar Prado who rode his horse, Runhappy, to win the $1.5 million Breeder's Cup Spring back in 2015.

The event is scheduled for June 24 at Caesars Palace. Event organizers said tickets are still available for the event. It's $125 per ticket or $250 for a VIP ticket.