'Massive location' in Downtown Las Vegas transforming into free Super Bowl watch party

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We are just eight days away from one of the biggest sporting events taking center stage in Las Vegas.

Countless businesses across the strip, Allegiant Stadium and Downtown Las Vegas are gearing up for the big day.

"For us, we are pretty excited. Every year, we make it a little bit bigger, a little bit better," said Derek Stevens, owner of the Downtown Las Vegas Event Center.

Stevens said the Downtown Las Vegas Event Center (DLVEC) will be transformed into a huge watch party full of food, drinks, entertainment, fireworks and of course plenty of room to watch the San Francisco 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

"This is one of the greatest watched events that you could ever experience," said Stevens. "We have 10 food vendors that are going to be up and available. We have lots of bars."

Steven anticipates roughly 10,000 people to attend the Super Bowl watch party.

Doors for the watch party will open at 11 a.m. and will be free for everyone 21 and older.

Steven said nearby streets will also be closed during the watch party.

"It’s the entire city block plus third street," said Stevens. "This is a massive location and it’s really turned into one of the most fun places to watch the super bowl”

People can still reserve tables for the watch party.

You can visit DLVEC.com for more information.