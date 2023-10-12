Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Massachusetts woman wins big at Plaza Hotel one year after heart attack

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Super Bingo
Posted at 12:41 PM, Oct 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-12 15:41:52-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Masssachusetts woman is celebrating a big win after playing in the Plaza Hotel & Casino's Super Bingo tournament.

Casino officials said Pam has played in the Super Bingo tournament the last four years.

Her chance at the grand prize slipped away last year when she was admitted to Valley Hospital for a heart attack.

One year later, Pam returned to the Plaza and won $50,000.

Super Bingo

Casino officials said Super Bingo is a three-day tournament that is held nine times a year and draws nearly 1,000 people for each event.

The next tournament is scheduled for Nov. 27-29.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH