Massachusetts woman wins big at Plaza Hotel one year after heart attack

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Masssachusetts woman is celebrating a big win after playing in the Plaza Hotel & Casino's Super Bingo tournament.

Casino officials said Pam has played in the Super Bingo tournament the last four years.

Her chance at the grand prize slipped away last year when she was admitted to Valley Hospital for a heart attack.

One year later, Pam returned to the Plaza and won $50,000.

Plaza Hotel & Casino

Casino officials said Super Bingo is a three-day tournament that is held nine times a year and draws nearly 1,000 people for each event.

The next tournament is scheduled for Nov. 27-29.