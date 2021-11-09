Masks required to attend 2021 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Masks will be required for the upcoming Wrangler National Finals Rodeo at the Thomas & Mack Center and The Cowboy Channel Cowboy Christmas at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Las Vegas Events made the announcement on Tuesday citing the decision was based on current Nevada guidelines that have been in place since September.

But proof of the COVID vaccination will not be needed to gain entry, as the company says proof of vaccine isn’t a condition of entry for indoor events or in crowded outdoor settings throughout Clark County. However, all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, are currently still required to wear face coverings.

The Wrangler NFR will run from Dec. 2-11, while The Cowboy Channel Cowboy Christmas will open Dec. 1 and run through Dec. 11.

Masks will also be required on the complimentary Teton Ridge NFR Express Shuttle buses that run from 24 sponsor hotels to the Thomas & Mack Center.

The Wrangler NFR attracts the top 15 contestants for several events including steer wrestling, team roping, barrel racing and bull riding. An event spokesperson says the Wrangler NFR is known as the richest and most prestigious rodeo in the world, as competitors compete to share $10 million in purses and the coveted PRCA Gold Buckle.

In 2019, the event had a total attendance of 168,289 over the 10 days of competition at the Thomas & Mack Center and has sold out more than 330 consecutive performances in Las Vegas.

The Cowboy Channel Cowboy Christmas, the official gift show of the Wrangler NFR, is one of the highlights of the Western extravaganza that transforms Las Vegas in December. Traditionally, the show has been the focal point for rodeo fans during the day, before heading off to the Wrangler NFR at the Thomas & Mack Center or live viewing parties and concerts each evening up and down the Las Vegas Strip and Downtown.

Average attendance over the past four shows in Las Vegas (2016-2019) is just under 250,000 over the ten days, according to an event press release.

