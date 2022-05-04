Masks are no longer required at Allegiant Stadium according to release

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Allegiant Stadium announced that they will no longer require anyone to wear masks for home games.

The announcement was made by Allegiant Stadium in accordance with the Governor’s State of Nevada Emergency Directive. From now on, no one will be required to wear masks regardless of vaccination status.

Additionally, the Las Vegas Raiders will not require proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or masks for home games at Allegiant Stadium. However, the release says that protocols are subject to change as additional information can be discovered.

The full announcement can be found at allegiantstadium.com.