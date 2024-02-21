Marine veteran turning tragedy into service by pursuing Southern Nevada medical career

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As we continue our coverage on the healthcare crisis in Southern Nevada, we talk with one veteran who is answering the call to action.

Marine Corporal Justin Atkins is studying at the Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine to become a doctor.

We sat down with him as he shared how his determination to heal the people of Las Vegas goes far beyond his own wounds.

"My worst day was when I got my legs blown off and I watched marines die in the battlefield and I have always remembered that day."

In 2006, while serving in Iraq, he faced the war head on—a bomb tore through his body, leaving him with traumatic brain injuries and sever damage to his leg and foot.

"I was in the hospital and it was the nurses and the doctors and kind of talking to them, 'how did you get here?' I had the wild idea while I was over that maybe I would like to do this."

Despite the challenges, Atkins says he refused to let his injuries define him. His determination lead him to embark on a new mission to serve by pursuing a career in medicine.

"This is definitely a place I never thought I would be, this was not on my radar at all."

Atkins is now in his second year at the Kirk Kerkorian. As he dives into his studies, he says his passion for medicine meets a pressing need here in Southern Nevada—a shortage of medical professionals.

Atkins says he sees an opportunity not only to fulfill his own dreams, but also fill a crucial gap in healthcare services in our community.

ABEL: "Is that what motivated you to want to get into the field and help out many Las Vegans?"

ATKINS :"I wanted to go where I could do the most good."

"That is one of the big weighing factors here, the health care shortage here in Southern Nevada."

Atkins says for his residency he would like to focus on family medicine at UMC.

Manager of Media Relations for the School of Medicine Paul Joncich says they are working on creating a strong local pipeline of medical professionals and to retain more talent like Atkins.

"We have really come through by creating new residency programs and fellowship programs."

Joncich says they have also added two more residency programs.

As for atkins, the scars of war may never fully fade, but they provide inspiration for his new mission of healing. And in the halls of the medical school, he hopes his journey leads others to path of becoming doctors in Las Vegas.

"I just really want to give people hope and know when they come to Dr. Atkins he is going to take care of me and it won't be a problem."

Atkins says he expects to graduate medical school in 2026 and hopes to continue practicing in Southern Nevada.