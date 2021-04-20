Pet caretakers warn of marijuana dangers with pets

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Today is 4/20, a day for marijuana lovers to celebrate.

Hearts Alive Village Las Vegas and Cultivate Dispensary are partnering up to educate people about the dangers of marijuana in pets.

It's also hoping to spread awareness about the number of pets in need of a forever home.

Today the rescue will set up outside the dispensary from 1 to 4 p.m.

They will be accepting donations, handing out safety information and have an adoptable dog or two on site.

Cultivate Dispensary is located near Spring Mountain and Valley View.