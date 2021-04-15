Las Vegas shelter and dispensary offering marijuana safety tips for pets

Hearts Alive Village Las Vegas and Cultivate Dispensary have forged a partnership to educate the public about the dangers of marijuana toxicity in pets, and to spread awareness to the community about adoptable pets in need of homes.

Marijuana poisoning in pets most often occurs as a result of oral ingestion (though it can be through inhalation as well) and is more common in dogs who are often attracted to the smell.

Symptoms of toxicity include stumbling, sedation, vomiting, disorientation, sleepiness, agitation, drooling, and more. Pets that have ingested marijuana must be taken to a veterinarian immediately. Treatment usually includes induced vomiting, hospitalization, and IV fluids.

It can take between 24 and 72 hours for a pet to recover.

Prevention is best and Hearts Alive Village offers the following tips to keep your fur babies safe:

- Keep all marijuana, including edibles, inside a cabinet or the refrigerator and away from prying paws

- When you are smoking, put your pets in a well-ventilated area room away from potential inhalation

- Dispose of marijuana cigarette butts in a secure container that pets cannot access

- Advise guests that you have an animal in the house and their marijuana must be kept out of reach as well

In addition to educating the community, Cultivate Dispensary is partnering with the rescue to raise awareness for rescue dogs and cats and help animals get adopted.

The dispensary will play videos of adoptable animals on their television screens inside their facility and will proudly feature pictures of available dogs on all of their packaging.

Hearts Alive Village is a 501(c)3 animal rescue focused on keeping pets in their original homes whenever possible by providing solutions for struggling pet owners.

Cultivate and Hearts Alive Village will launch their partnership on Tuesday, April 20 at the dispensary’s ‘420’ celebration.

The rescue will be set up outside the building from 1-4 p.m. with an adoptable dog (or two).

They will be accepting donations and handing out safety information for Cultivate’s customers.