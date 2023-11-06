Marijuana Legalization Day: Changing perceptions in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Monday marks Marijuana Legalization Day.

Since its legalization here in Nevada six years ago, there has been a significant shift in public perception toward cannabis. Now, businesses are receiving licenses for consumption lounges.

The legalization of cannabis has led to the opening of numerous dispensaries and cannabis consumption lounges across the country. In the valley, Planet 13 Las Vegas has revolutionized the way cannabis consumption is handled by using robots. The dispensary plans to expand next year with a 3,000-square-foot consumption lounge called Daze, which is currently under construction. THC-infused chocolate bars are part of a line of products that will be available on-site early next year.

“It’s been a significant change for the industry to transition from medical cannabis to recreational cannabis. Many people still have medical reasons for recreational consumption. We've been able to build entertainment complexes and superstores like this, reshaping the narrative of cannabis,” said David Farris, VP of Sales and Marketing.

The Daze Lounge is scheduled to open by April 20, 2024.