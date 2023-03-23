March Madness means big business for the valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — March Madness has finally made its way to Las Vegas with games underway at T-Mobile Arena.

For years, the valley has proven to be a spot to watch the tournament on mega screens all over town. That includes restaurants like Alexxa's on the Strip. General manager Peter Varela said he expects a lot of people this weekend who are in town to watch college basketball action.

"Last week was a phenomenal week for the city and this restaurant and the company I work for," Varela said. "It brings a lot of people out when you have some of the western teams playing so close to home."

Over at the Westgate, Vice President of Communications Gordon Prouty said they were full for the first weekend of March Madness with a thousand people in the sports book. He said Super Bowl watching may be big here but March Madness actually brings in more money.

"March Madness is bigger because you've got more days," Prouty said. "There are here for the games Saturday but they will also be out eating, drinking, gambling, and seeing shows the other nights."

That includes people like Michigan fan Wayne Grimes. He said this is his first trip to Las Vegas and he'll be watching the game and enjoying the city like thousands of others.

"We're staying at Harrah's. We're enjoying all the restaurants we can. We are going to adventure out into more things that I have not seen," Grimes said. "It's not about the money. When you come here, spend the money. It's worth the fun."