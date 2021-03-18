March Madness betting specials in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As March Madness is here, you can place your bets at several places across the valley.

Bet MGM is giving away $2M for the perfect bracket.

There's also a $100,000 top prize and its free to play.

Just go to BetMGM.com.

The Westgate Superbook is also announcing special March Madness hours. It will be open from 8 a.m. to midnight and starting at 7 a.m. during the weekend.

Additionally, Circa Sports opened up a new satellite sportsbook just in time for March Madness inside the Tuscany Suites and Casino.