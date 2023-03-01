March Madness 2023

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's time for March Madness. Conference championships are wrapping up and the valley is hosting several tournaments ahead of Selection Sunday on March 12.

For the men's tournament, Las Vegas is hosting the West Regional at T-Mobile Arena on March 23 and 25. The Final Four is in Houston with the semifinals on April 1 and the championship game on April 3.

Las Vegas will also host the Final Four at Allegiant Stadium in April 2028.

For the women's tournament, the Final Four is in Dallas with the semifinals on March 31 and the championship game on April 2.

The valley is getting to celebrate the best college basketball teams in the country. Here's a look at where you can celebrate and cheer for your favorites.

Treasure Island - Ballroom, Golden Circle Sportsbook & Bar, Gilley's Saloon

Treasure Island is hosting multiple watch parties from March 16 to 18. The Treasure Island Ballroom will open at 7:30 a.m. at the second floor convention level. It's first-come, first-served open seating with no cover charge. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. The Golden Circle bar is open 24/7 and the kitchen opens at 9 a.m. There is also no cover charge. Those two locations are only open to adults 21 and older with a valid ID. The doors open at Gilley's Saloon at 10 a.m. and noon at the restaurant. A viewing party will be set up on Gilley's dance floor. There is no cover charge and all ages are welcome until 9 p.m.

Caesars Palace - Caesars Sportsbook, Stadia Bar, Montecristo Cigar Bar, Alto Bar, and Vista Cocktail lounge

There are several places to celebrate at Caesars Palace. You can start watching games on March 14 at the Caesars Sportsbook and Stadia Bar. VIP packages at the Sportsbook start at $60 and tables for two people at Stadia start at $100. The Montecristo Cigar Bar will start offering packages on March 15 with tables for two starting at $150. Alto Bar and the Vista Cocktail Lounge will start showing games on March 16 and a table for two at both locations start at $250.

The Cromwell - Sportsbook, Interlude Lounge, Bound cocktail bar

Starting on March 14, the sportsbook will start showing games with seats available starting at $25 or tables for four at $100. On March 16, you can catch games at the Interlude Lounge with a table for two for $200 or stop by the Bound cocktail bar with a table for two for $150.

The Linq - Sportsbook

You can start reserving seats in the sportsbook for March Madness games starting on March 14. Seating options start at $50.

The Venetian - Electra Cocktail Club, the Dorsey Cocktail Bar, and the Prestige Club

The Electra Cocktail Club at the Venetian will be showing games on a 40-foot digital screen with 70 million pixels spanning an entire wall. The Dorsey will have eight TVs placed throughout the venue. They'll be open starting at 4 p.m. on most days. The only exception will be for the first and second rounds of the tournament when they will also be open from 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

The Prestige Club will be open to both hotel and non-hotel guests from March 16 through March 19. Additional TVs will be added. You can reserve day passes that will include snacks and non-alcoholic beverages. You can purchase additional menu items including beer bucket specials from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Harrah's - Sportsbook and The Piano Bar

Sportsbook seating options are available starting March 14 and start at $40. The Piano Bar will host watch parties on March 16 and 17. Seats are $150 or a table for two is $150.

Flamingo - Sportsbook

Starting on March 14, you can reserve your seat for $50 and each seat comes with two complimentary drink tickets.

Planet Hollywood - Ringer Sports Bar

Also starting on March 14, you can reserve start reserving tables at the Ringer Sports Bar. For two people, it's $50. For four people, it's $100 and for six people, it's $150.

Rio - Sportsbook

Reservations for March Madness seats in the sportsbook start on March 14. Seats start at $15 and booths are for $125.

Horseshoe Las Vegas - The Indigo Lounge

Starting on March 16, you can reserve seats for $70. There is also a beverage minimum of $50 per person along with sales tax and gratuity that is due when you arrive for the game.

Paris - Napoleon's Lounge

You can book a table for four to watch March madness games starting on March 16. Tables for $200 and there is a beverage mionimum of $50 per person along with sales tax and gratuity that is due when you arrive.

The Cosmopolitan - Hoops & Hops, Battle of the Brackets

The Cosmopolitan's Belmont Ballroom is being transformed for Hoops & Hops. The three-day event kicks off on March 16. There will be an open bar, interactive games, as well as first-come, first-served seating. Thursday and Friday passes are $300 each while Saturday passes are $150 each. The Clique Bar and Lounge will host the Battle Of The Brackets starting on March 14 but you have to request a reservation on their website.

The D - March Hoops viewing party

The D is hosting a free viewing party from March 15 to March 19 in the Detroit ballroom on the 12th floor. There will also be craps and blackjack games as well as food and beverage items that you can purchase. You can reserve your spot here.

Green Valley Ranch Resort - Viewing parties

Green Valley Ranch Resort is hosting free viewing parties on March 16 and 17. You can purchase food and drinks on-site during the games.

Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews

Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews at Town Square is taking reservations and include a table for three hours for up to six people. There are drink vouchers for each person and you can choose things from t a special four-course menu including fried pickles, the crispy chicken mashed potato bowl, and wings. The special menu is available from March 14 to April 3. If you sign up for Sickies Rewards by April 1, you can also receive a free order of fried pickles or pretzel bites that can be redeemed each day of the tournament as long as you buy a drink.

Circa - Sportsbook and Stadium Swim

Circa will start hosting watch parties in the world's largest sportsbook on March 15 in what the resort is calling the "Three Stories Of Glory Viewing Party". Seats start at $175 and booths for six people are $1,200. The resort will also host a free Big Bracket Party at Galaxy Watch Zone in the resort's new conference space. The ballrooms will have HD screens, on-site bars, food, and blackjack tables. You can also watch games at Stadium Swim where general admission starts at $20.

Palace Station - Tailgate Social

Tailgate Social is gearing up for Buckets & Brews which runs from March 16 to March 19. There are two sessions where you can watch games. Session 1 runs from 9 a.m .to 2:45 p.m. Session 2 is from 3:15 p.m. to 9 p.m. On Thursday and Friday, it's $95 for one session or $190 for both sessions. On Saturday and Sunday, it's $75 for one session or $150 for both sessions.

Plaza - March Mania Viewing Party

The Plaza is hosting a free pre-game event on March 15 in their showroom where fans can watch the first four games. Then, the resort is hosting viewing parties from March 16 to March 19. A single ticket is $100 per day or a three-day ticket for $250 per person.

Sahara - Hoop Madness

Chickie's & Pete's is hosting viewing parties on March 16 and March 17. Tables start at $320 and it includes VIP seating for the whole day as well as food and beverage credits. You can also purchase tickets to watch the games from the AZILO Ultra Pool & Lounge. Tickets start at $100 and include VIP entry, games like beer pong and corn hole, and access to heated pools.

The Stratosphere - March Festival Of Hoops

The Stratosphere is hosting watch parties on March 16, 17, and 18. You can choose from different packages with tickets starting at $150. That includes well drinks, domestic beer, house wine, non-alcoholic beverages, pizza, wings, salad, and you'll be entered in raffles to win giveaway items.

Sunset Station - Club Madrid

Club Madrid is hosting viewing parties on March 16 and March 17. It's free for adults 21 and older. There will also be beverage specials.

South Point Hotel - Most Massive Madness Party

The South Point is hosting what organizers are calling "the most massive madness party in Vegas." It's from March 16 through March 18 with doors opening at 8 a.m. every day. The event is free for adults 21 and up. There will be seating for 2,000 people in the resorts Exhibit Hall. Those are on a first-come, first-served basis. There will be food and drink specials including $4 Budweiser products, $4 Tito's cocktails, and $2 hot dogs. There will also be betting windows and self-betting kiosks on-site.