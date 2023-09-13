Many questions unanswered as MGM 'cybersecurity issue' drags on

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With the MGM Resorts International cybersecurity incident ongoing, one security expert is saying he thinks the breach could be more far-reaching than other high-profile hacks of large companies lately.

"Every single subsystem, their payments, were offline," says Pete Nicoletti of Check Point Software, a multinational firm that works with dozens of Fortune 500 companies. "That's extremely rare."

The issue, which was first reported Sunday, has kept MGM webpages down and has led to a blackout of some of its slot machines at resorts on the Strip.

Some MGM customers on the Strip this week, including Meredith Hattaway, have felt the frustration.

Hattaway, who is staying at the Excalibur, spoke to Channel 13 via Zoom while at a Strip restaurant Tuesday.

"Excalibur is empty," she says. "Like, there's nobody in there. None of the machines are working."

Often, cyber criminals target large companies in order to secure a ransom payment, though it's unknown whether that's the case with the MGM breach.

Channel 13 learned Monday that the FBI is investigating the case.

Aaron Rouse, formerly the FBI special agent in charge of the agency's Las Vegas field office, says there are many cunning people in the hacker community.

"I would never be dismissive of the talents of the hacktivist groups out there," Rouse says. "They have skills and they utilize those skills."

Still, Rouse says he's confident that FBI can crack the case, which he basis partly on the agency's track record with regard to these types of crimes.

For now, it's a waiting game as customers, MGM workers and anyone else with an interest in the company will undoubtedly be eager for updates.