LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Ashley Daniels, an offender who walked away from Casa Grande Transitional Housing in Las Vegas on November 21, 2022, is now in prison, according to the Nevada Department of Corrections.

He was captured in Las Vegas on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Daniels was serving an 18-48-month sentence for attempting to possess a stolen car. Additional charges are being considered.