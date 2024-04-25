Man who tried to lure girls into his truck is sought by police in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson police warned residents to be on the lookout after they received two reports of possible child luring incidents.

In a press release on Thursday afternoon, Henderson police noted the first incident was reported on Wednesday, April 24 at approximately 2:45 p.m. A second incident was reported at 3:10 p.m. in the area of Paradise Hills Drive and Greenway Road.

In both incidents, police were told the driver of a truck "slowed down to talk to female juveniles on their way home from school, with attempts to provide these juveniles with a ride," police stated in their release.

Police described the suspect as a light-skinned male of unknown race who is between 20 and 30 years old. The man police are looking for has dark hair and possibly a close-shaven beard, officials added.

The man was said to be driving a "white 'dually' pickup truck" with tinted windows and a sticker on the driver's side back window.

Police say their investigation is ongoing "with no further details to provide at this time."

Anyone with information that could help the investigation is asked to call Det. Daisy Rodriguez at 702-267-4579 or the police department directly at 702-267-4911. You can also dial 311. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.