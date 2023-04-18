Watch Now
Man standing in parking lot killed after being hit by vehicle northeast of Las Vegas

Posted at 4:12 PM, Apr 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-18 19:12:40-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead after being hit and killed by a vehicle that lost control and went into a gravel parking lot.

Nevada State Police said this happened on April 4 around 3 a.m. between Moapa and Mesquite.

Investigators said a Chevrolet Impala was traveling south on Carp Elgin Road near the I-15 ramp and the vehicle was approaching an "L" intersection near a gravel parking lot.

That's when investigators said the driver "failed to negotiate a 90-degree curve", traveled into a gravel parking lot, and hit a man who was standing next to a parked car.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and was later identified as 39-year-old Tommy Lee Hill who was from Cedar City, Utah.

Nevada State Police said this is the 17th fatal crash in 2023 in the Southern Command's jurisdiction this year. They add 18 people have died in those crashes.

