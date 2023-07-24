Man stabs wife to death, barricades himself inside truck at 215 and Eastern

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman is dead after being stabbed to death by her husband.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a man flagged down officers near Sahara Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard at 12:24 a.m. and said his sister called him saying his mom was being strangled.

Officers state when they responded to a home in the 9800 block of Shadow Grove Avenue, they found a woman in her 40s who had been stabbed several times. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said they believe the incident happened whenever she got into a fight with her husband who took off in a maroon Nissan pickup truck.

Police said they located the truck at Rainbow and Badura and when officers tried to stop him, he took off.

Officers pursued him and were able to stop and block him on the freeway at Interstate 215 and Eastern Avenue. Police said the man then barricaded himself inside the vehicle and SWAT responded to the scene.

The man was taken into custody around 5:35 a.m. and was then taken to Sunrise Hospital to be treated for self-inflicted injuries.

Police estimate the freeway should be reopened by 7:15 a.m. at the latest.