Menu

Watch
Local News

Actions

Man stabbed in Las Vegas runs to McDonald's for help

items.[0].videoTitle
A man was stabbed at an apartment and then walked to a nearby McDonald's in Las Vegas for help.
Breaking news for July 18
Posted at 5:35 PM, Mar 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-01 20:37:56-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is recovering after being stabbed near Sahara Avenue and Decatur Boulevard.

Police say the man was stabbed at an apartment complex and then ran to a nearby McDonald's to call for help.

No word yet on how he is doing and whether anyone has been arrested.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

********************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

STREAMING NOW

6:38 AM, Nov 25, 2018