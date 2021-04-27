Man shot early Tuesday morning near Industrial Road, Wyoming Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man is in critical condition at a local hospital after being shot early Tuesday morning.

Las Vegas police say it happened shortly before 3 a.m. at an apartment complex on New York Avenue near Industrial Road and Wyoming Avenue.

At this time, no one has been arrested.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

********************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV

