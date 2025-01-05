Watch Now
Man shot dead north of downtown Las Vegas, investigation underway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — LVMPD is investigating the death of a man who was found shot dead between a building and railroad tracks near West Owens Avenue and Stocker Street on Thursday.

The man was pronounced dead by medical personnel at the scene. The death has been ruled a homicide.

This is an ongoing investigation being led by the LVMPD Homicide investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

