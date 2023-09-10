LVMPD: Man killed in gas station shooting, suspected shooter in custody

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead following a homicide in the 3200 block of Fremont Street.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers from the Downtown Area Command received calls about a possible shooting at 12:23 p.m. at a gas station on the corner of Fremont and St. Louis Avenue.

LVMPD: Man killed in gas station shootout, suspected shooter in custody

Homicide lieutenant Jason Johannson said a man in his 40s was parked in the parking lot of the gas station and was sitting by himself in a silver SUV. That's when two men in a blue sedan pulled into the parking lot and parked about four spaces away. Investigators said shortly after they parked, the man in the silver SUV got out of the vehicle and started to shoot at the two men in the blue sedan.

Officers said one of the two men from the blue sedan was shot and fell down in the parking lot of a nearby dealership. The other man ran away to the east. It's unclear who but one of them pulled out a gun and shot the driver of the SUV.

The victims were taken to Sunrise Hospital. The man that fell in the dealership parking lot was pronounced dead. The SUV driver has non-life-threatening injuries. Police said since the driver appears to be the person who initiated the shooting, he is in custody at the hospital.

Police said at this time, they don't know if the three men knew each other and don't know what led up to the shooting. They have viewed video surveillance footage from the gas station. Johannson said investigators will canvass the area looking for additional video evidence. They also found one gun on-scene and will be processing the scene for the rest of the day.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Las Vegas police. You can contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com.