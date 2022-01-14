Man killed by Las Vegas police during search-warrant shootout was not homicide suspect

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man killed by Las Vegas police during a shootout that began when officers were executing a search warrant related to a 2021 homicide investigation was not the homicide suspect, police say.

19-year-old Isaiah Tyree Williams was shot and killed on Monday around 5 a.m. Two officers were shot by Williams, who authorities say, shot at them first.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the officers yelled "police department, search warrant” multiple times when they broke a window and "and used loud distracts" to announce themselves. SWAT officers entered the apartment through the front door.

Williams was laying on a couch next to the front door when SWAT Officer Kerry Kubla, 50, entered the building first and was shot multiple times by Williams, according to authorities.

Kubla fired one round before falling to the ground, police say.

SWAT Sgt. Russell Backman, 46, and officers Rothenburg, 39, and Clements, 36, each exchanged gunfire with Williams until Williams was hit and stopped firing his weapon, according to police.

Williams is said to have fired 18 rounds.

Police fired 23 rounds during the incident. Clements reportedly fired 13 rounds, Rothenburg fired 3, Backman fired 3, Gonzales fired 3 and Kubala fired 1.

Williams was pronounced dead on the scene.

Kubla was brought to University Medical Center Trauma where he has since been receiving aid, according to LVMPD. He has been with the department since 2008.

Clements sustained an injury to his left arm, was transported to UMC Trauma and released a few hours later. He has been employed with the LVMPD since 2009.

Police say Williams is not the suspect from the 2021 homicide that prompted the search warrant execution and that suspect was not inside the apartment at the time.

This is the second officer-involved showing for the department this year and the second deadly officer-involved shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation. Police say an examination of this incident is being conducted by the LVMPD Critical Incident Review Team. This review focuses on policy, tactics, and training as it relates to this use of force.