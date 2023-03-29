Man killed after being hit by vehicle near South Boulder Highway and Horizon Drive

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Henderson.

The Henderson Police department said this happened just after 2 a.m. Wednesday near South Boulder Highway and Horizon Drive.

Investigators said the man was in his 40s or 50s, was wearing dark colored clothing, and walking outside of a marked crosswalk.

That's when police said he was hit by a white, 2021 Chevrolet pickup truck.

He was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Impairment and speed are not considered factors in this crash.

The victim's name will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office after the next of kin are notified.

Traffic on northbound Boulder Highway was closed for about three hours this morning while investigators were on the scene but the roads are now open.

The Henderson Police Department said the collision is being investigated as the first accident-related fatality for 2023.