LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man has been taken to the hospital after being shot in East Las Vegas early Wednesday morning.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, this happened at 2:40 a.m. in the 1500 block of Northwind Court, which is near North Nellis Boulevard and East Owens Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to University Medical Center and is currently listed in critical condition.

No further details have been released.