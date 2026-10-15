Man in custody after reported knife assault leads to SWAT standoff in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police say a man is in custody after a SWAT standoff in east Las Vegas that lasted nearly 10 hours on Thursday.

Police said they were called to the area of Nellis Boulevard and Twain Avenue at 6:25 a.m. on reports that a man had assaulted someone with a knife.

When officers attempted to arrest the man, police say he barricaded himself inside an apartment in the 3800 block of South Nellis Boulevard.

As of 11 a.m., SWAT and crisis negotiators had been called in to assist. As of 4 p.m. Thursday, police said the man was in custody. They did not immediately release his name or any additional details about the investigation.

Members of the public had been asked to avoid the area while the standoff was ongoing.

