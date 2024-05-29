Watch Now
Man hospitalized after being shot near Lake Mead Boulevard, Pecos Road

Posted at 9:22 PM, May 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-29 01:14:09-04

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man has been hospitalized after being shot in North Las Vegas on Tuesday night.

According to North Las Vegas police, the incident happened at 8:33 p.m. in the 3500 block of E. Lake Mead Boulevard, which is near Pecos Road.

Police said the victim spoke with officers before he was taken to University Medical Center to be treated for a gunshot wound.

His condition is unknown, as of 9:15 p.m.

Police said the investigation is in the early stages and no further details are available at this time.

Authorities have not revealed if a suspect is in custody.

