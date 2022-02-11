Man hit by vehicle, killed while riding bike near Craig Road, Simmons Street in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are on the scene of a deadly crash in North Las Vegas where a man in his 40s was hit by a vehicle while riding his bike.

Authorities responded to the area of Craig Road and Simmons Street around 6 a.m.

The man was transported to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The driver remained at the scene and was the person who called 911, according to officials.

It is not clear who is at fault for the crash, which remains under investigation.

The intersection is closed as of 6:55 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

********************

WATCH: Click here to watch 13 Action News

Get more news on the KTNV Facebook and Twitter pages

SUBSCRIBE to get breaking news emails delivered to your inbox

Watch KTNV news and livestreams on Roku and Apple TV

