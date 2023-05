LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man has been found dead near Tropicana Avenue and Decatur Boulevard.

Police said they received a call about an unresponsive person at 9:27 Monday morning.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man lying on the ground near a dumpster and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said the incident is not being investigated as a suspicious death.

So far, that person's identity hasn't been released.