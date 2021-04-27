Man found dead near Lake Mead Parkway and 215 in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson Police and Fire say they responded to the area of Lake Mead Parkway and 215 beltway on-ramp at about 3:30 p.m. today in regards to a person laying in the travel lanes.

When fire crews arrived they say they pronounced a male deceased at the scene.

Preliminarily authorities say the death does not appear to be a suspicious death.

Expect delays for the next several hours as some travel lanes are closed during the investigation.

Please avoid the area if possible.

Police say this is an active investigation with no further details to provide at this time.

VIEW OF THE SCENE:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

