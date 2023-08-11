Watch Now
Man found dead in Colorado River, no foul play suspected

Posted at 12:25 PM, Aug 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-11 15:25:28-04

BULLHEAD CITY (KTNV) — Bullhead City investigators are trying to figure out what led to a man being found dead in the Colorado River.

According to police, they received a call on Friday at 10:15 a.m. that an elderly man was found floating near the shoreline in the 200 block of Moser Avenue. That's across the river from Laughlin.

Police said the body has not been identified, as of 12:30 p.m.

Investigators said there are no obvious signs of foul play. However, the exact cause of death and the man's identity will determined by the Mohave County Medical Examiner's Office.

No further details have been released.

