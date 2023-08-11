Man found dead in Colorado River, no foul play suspected

BULLHEAD CITY (KTNV) — Bullhead City investigators are trying to figure out what led to a man being found dead in the Colorado River.

According to police, they received a call on Friday at 10:15 a.m. that an elderly man was found floating near the shoreline in the 200 block of Moser Avenue. That's across the river from Laughlin.

Police said the body has not been identified, as of 12:30 p.m.

Investigators said there are no obvious signs of foul play. However, the exact cause of death and the man's identity will determined by the Mohave County Medical Examiner's Office.

No further details have been released.