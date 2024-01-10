Man facing battery charges after assaulting police officer at Criss Angel show

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is facing charges after attacking a security officer at a Criss Angel magic show.

According to an arrest report, the incident happened on Dec. 29 around 11:40 p.m. Investigators said a man, identified as Brandon Mcdonald, was using a cellphone inside the theater, which was a violation of theater rules. That's when a security officer found him and told him to put his phone away.

The report states Mcdonald "became aggressive" and jumped over seats to physically attack the officer and punched him in the face two times. The officer said he was able to restrain McDonald and bring him to the ground and more security officers arrived to help take Mcdonald from the theater into the lobby, where he punched the officer a third time.

Partial footage of the incident showed Mcdonald walking out of the theater with magician Criss Angel and the security officer. The report states Mcdonald is seen hugging Angel and Angel walks away back to the theater. The report states Mcdonald then "aggressively claps his hands together and suddenly jerks his body forward leading with his shoulders as if attempting to intimidate Criss Angel". The officer then grabbed Mcdonald from behind and carried him away and he was taken into custody by LVMPD officers.

When asked why he was on the phone, Mcdonald reportedly told investigators that he was texting his dying mother.

According to Clark County Detention Center records, Mcdonald is not in custody, as of Wednesday morning. Las Vegas Justice Court records show that Mcdonald has hired a lawyer and a hearing is scheduled for March 5.