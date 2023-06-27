Man facing assault charges for grabbing flight attendants and demanding kisses

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is facing charges after grabbing flight attendants and trying to kiss them, according to a complaint filed Friday.

Court documents from the U.S. District Court of Nevada state this happened on Oct. 3 on a Southwest flight from Palm Springs to Las Vegas.

According to those documents, the flight took off at 11:22 a.m. About 13 minutes into the flight, Morgan reportedly approached a flight attendant who was sitting in a jump seat at the back of the plane. That's when records state he told the flight attendant to kiss him before putting his arms on her shoulders and saying "he was going to have a panic attack if [she] did not go into the bathroom with him." The flight attendant then pushed Morgan away and used the plane interphone to ask other flight attendants for help.

A second flight attendant, sitting in the middle of the plane, heard that request and went to the back of the plane. Documents state she tried to calm Morgan down by putting her hand on his shoulder. That's when records state Morgan let go of the first flight attendant and grabbed the second flight attendant. Both flight attendants stated they were scared for their lives.

Court records state that three other passengers traveling with Morgan stepped between him and the flight attendants and were able to restrain him in the second to last row of the plane while the flight landed at Harry Reid International Airport. The flight was not delayed and landed on time at 11:55 a.m. However, records state flight attendants weren't able to complete final landing checks due to the incident.

Morgan is facing two assault charges. No additional court dates have been scheduled as of Tuesday morning.