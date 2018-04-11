Man dies after suspected DUI crash in March

A 47-year-old man has died after a crash in March.

Around 9 a.m. March 15, police said a 2009 Toyota Camry was traveling eastbound on Desert Inn Road approaching Arville Street while a 2009 Toyota Yaris was traveling westbound on Desert Inn in the left turn lane to Arville Street. According to police, the Yaris failed to stop for the traffic signs and hit the Camry.

Both the occupants of the Yaris were transported to UMC Trauma. The driver of the Yaris, identified as Gerson Ramirez-Dimas, was suspected of being impaired and arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

On April 10, the Clark County coroner notified Las Vegas police that the Yaris passenger died of his injuries.