Man dies after being found unresponsive in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man found unresponsive after crews responded to a call Wednesday morning in Las Vegas later died after being transported to the hospital.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to a medical call just before 6 a.m. in the 2900 block of El Camino Avenue and found the unidentified male.

After calling the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for assistance, the man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No cause of death was released.

According to officials, a homicide unit was notified of the death.