Man dies after a house fire in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead after a Saturday morning house fire in North Las Vegas.

According to city officials, the first started around 5:30 a.m. in the 4200 block of Seth Drive, which is near Craig Road and Simmons Street.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they saw smoke coming out of a gable vent at a single-story home.

Firefighters entered the home and found a 70-year-old man with second and third degree burns lying on the floor.

Paramedics began CPR and the man was taken to University Medical Center where he later died.

His identity, along with the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office.

Firefighters put out the fire and said they didn't find anyone else in the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.