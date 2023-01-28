Man dead in possible hit-and-run crash, daughters find his body

Metro Police say a 77- year-old man was killed in a likely hit-and-run crash in the southwest valley.

Witnesses say he was found by his two daughters.

Kathy Jeffers says she doesn't see many pedestrians walking on Brent Thurman Way. She works nearby in the business plaza and says cars travel at least 45 miles per hour as they merge on the 215 beltway.

But Jeffers never expected to see a man's lifeless body along the roadway.

"It was pretty devastating. I have never seen anything like that in my life," said Jeffers.

She and a co-worker saw two young girls hysterical and crying at the intersection of Hacienda and Brent Thurman Way. They went to provide help and discovered the tragedy.

They say the girls were calling 911 and explained the lifeless man was their father who had been on a morning walk. The daughters had been searching for him after he didn't come home.

"I can't imagine those two young girls finding their father (emotional pause)…deceased on the side of the road. That's traumatic," said Jeffers.

"We didn't know what to do. I just wanted to hug them and make sure they were ok. One of the ladies was crying, it was bad. The other one was on the phone, she was distracted. The other one -- she was lost," said Gladys Rojas, a bystander.

Metro investigators say the man's body was found between 6:50 a.m. and 9:14 a.m. Friday morning with serious injuries. They provided life-saving measures, but the man died.

Police say the circumstances surrounding his death are suspicious. They are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect or suspects in this case. If you have any informtion, you're asked to call metro.

Police say this hit-and-run crash is under investigation. We'll provide you with the latest developments when it becomes available.