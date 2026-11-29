HENDERSON (KTNV) — A man was killed in a shooting in Henderson on Saturday evening, and a suspect is in custody, according to the Henderson Police Department.

Police said officers responded around 5:06 p.m. to the 700 block of Aspen Peak Loop, near Boulder Highway and Galleria Drive, and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect, identified as 36-year-old Tony Zamora-Carlos, was booked into the Henderson Detention Center on open murder charges.

No further details were released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 702-267-4911 or 3-1-1. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online AT THIS LINK.