Man dead after crashing into stolen bus on Interstate 11

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead after crashing into a stolen bus on the Las Vegas freeway, Nevada State Police announced on Thursday.

The crash happened on Sunday, Jan. 19, at around 1:30 a.m.

Their initial investigation showed that a passenger bus was disabled and parked on Interstate 11, near the 215 westbound flyover ramp.

The driver of a Honda was traveling westbound on Interstate 11 and the 215 westbound flyover ramp when the Honda hit the back of the bus.

The driver of the bus was arrested for being in possession of a stolen vehicle and for suspicion of a DUI.

The driver of the Honda, 48-year-old Edy Octavio Hernandez-Roldan, was pronounced dead at the scene.